Bittensor Ecosystem Company xTAO to be listed in Canada, raising $22.8 million from DCG and other institutions

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, xTAO, a listed company focusing on the Bittensor ecosystem, announced that it has obtained final listing approval from the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Its common stock will be listed on July 23 with the code XTAO.U. With this listing, xTAO has completed a $22.8 million warrant financing from a group of digital asset venture capital companies including Digital Currency Group, Animoca Brands, Arca, Borderless Capital and FalconX. xTAO was founded by Karia Samaroo, the former CEO and chairman of Canadian crypto exchange WonderFi. The company's core goal is to promote the development of the Bittensor ecosystem by developing data, computing and machine learning models.

