Coinbase Launches Crypto Perpetual Contract Trading in the U.S.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase announced that starting from July 21, 2025, US users can legally participate in perpetual futures trading through its Coinbase Financial Markets (CFM) platform, which is regulated by the CFTC. Coinbase said that perpetual futures are currently the most traded type of crypto derivatives in the world, accounting for about 90% of the market share, with advantages such as no monthly expiration date and the ability to use leverage. Previously, due to regulatory factors, US users were unable to participate in such transactions for a long time, but now this situation will be broken.