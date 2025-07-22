Mercurity Fintech to Raise $43.7 Million in Registered Direct Offering to Support its Crypto Finance Strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to investing, Nasdaq-listed digital financial technology group Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) announced on Monday that it had reached a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to conduct a registered direct offering, with an estimated fundraising of approximately US$43.7 million. Participants in this financing include LTP, Syntax Capital, OGBC Group and Blockstone Capital, which are mainly engaged in operations in the fields of digital assets and blockchain. D. Boral Capital LLC served as the exclusive placement agent for this offering. The proceeds will support its crypto-financial strategy, including ecosystem staking and tokenized income tools, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to be completed on or about July 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

