Publicly traded Profusa signs $100 million equity credit agreement to launch Bitcoin Treasury strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Businessinsider, commercial-stage digital health company Profusa (NASDAQ: PFSA) announced that it has reached an equity credit agreement with Ascent Partners Fund LLC to raise up to US$100 million through the issuance of common stock and use the net proceeds in full to purchase Bitcoin (which can be used for debt repayment), provided that the company's cash balance at the time of the equity sale is higher than US$5 million.

