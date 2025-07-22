Lido: A vulnerability affects the RageQuit mechanism in the DG system. User funds are not affected and mitigation measures have been deployed

PANews reported on July 22 that Lido released a security vulnerability disclosure. Someone reported a malicious vulnerability through the security vulnerability disclosure platform Immunefi, which affects the RageQuit mechanism in Lido's dual governance (DG) system. User funds were not affected. This vulnerability has not been exploited, and a series of mitigation measures have been deployed. Thanks to the "training wheels" stage in the early stages of the launch of the dual governance system, and the full preparation of the emergency committee to intervene when necessary, Lido contributors are fully capable of completely eliminating any potential abuse risks. Subsequent steps include: The emergency committee is on standby at any time and will intervene if necessary; a fix is being proposed, tested and reviewed; a dual governance test network vulnerability bounty campaign is being carried out; an on-chain vote is conducted to deploy a fix; and the fix is fully implemented.