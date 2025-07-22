Coolpad Group: RWA Division has been established to explore the tokenization of property assets

2025/07/22 09:34
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, Coolpad Group (02369.HK) issued an announcement to officially establish the "Real World Asset Tokenization Division" (referred to as the "RWA Division"). The establishment of this department aims to coordinate and promote key tasks such as the tokenization of real world assets (RWA). The company has started exploring Web3.0-related fields as early as 2023. The establishment of the RWA Division is aimed at more systematically adapting to the technological changes of Web3.0 and actively responding to the innovative direction advocated by the "Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China. The RWA Division will be directly led by Mr. Chen Jiajun, Chairman and CEO of the company.

