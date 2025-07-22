Ark Invest sold $90.58 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 218,986 shares of Coinbase (COIN) through its three ETFs on Monday, worth $90.58 million. Among them, ARKK sold 174,746 shares of COIN, ARKW sold 27,663 shares of COIN, and ARKF sold 16,577 shares of COIN.

At the same time, Ark Invest's ARKW sold 109,824 Robinhood shares worth $11.46 million. ARKF also sold 90,061 Block Inc. shares worth $7 million. In addition, Ark Invest bought $175 million worth of Ethereum treasury company BMNR shares yesterday.