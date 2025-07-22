Mexican Real Estate Company Grupo Murano Plans to Build $10 Billion Bitcoin Vault in Five Years

PANews
2025/07/22 11:02
RealLink
REAL$0.0465-0.38%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Grupo Murano, a Mexico-based real estate company with a market value of $1 billion, is taking the lead in launching a strategy to "integrate Bitcoin into operations" to optimize financial conditions by shifting from a traditional heavy asset model to a Bitcoin-centric financial management model. The company manages hotels under brands such as Hyatt and Mondrian, as well as residential and commercial properties in cities such as Cancun and Mexico City, and plans to convert assets into Bitcoin through refinancing and sale and leaseback. This approach can reduce debt and equity on the balance sheet while maintaining operational control.

Grupo Murano is also educating stakeholders (employees, investors, and guests) about the benefits of Bitcoin. The company plans to deploy Bitcoin ATMs in its hotels and is close to partnering with a major payment platform to enable seamless transactions, especially for American hotel guests in Cancun and Mexico City. Murano aims to build a $10 billion Bitcoin vault within five years. Murano also plans to accept Bitcoin payments in all of its hotels and will explore opportunities to host Bitcoin conferences at its properties. The company's focus remains on high-margin development projects, allocating 20-30% of its business to real estate and 70-80% to Bitcoin holdings.

