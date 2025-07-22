Ethereum ZK track is on the rise again, a comprehensive exploration of ZK network Succinct

Author: jaehaerys
Compiled by: Felix, PANews
Key points:
What is Succinct Prover Network? This is a decentralized zero-knowledge proof (ZK) generation market based on Ethereum. It aims to connect requesters who need ZK (such as Rollup, bridge, AI application) with a global network of computing power providers (Prover).
How does it work? The network uses a vApp architecture. A fast off-chain auction service manages auctions in real time, while the security and final settlement of funds are guaranteed by smart contracts on Ethereum, combining the performance of Web2 with the security of Web3.
What is the $PROVE token? The $PROVE token (ERC-20) is the economic core of the network and has three main functions:
How does the market work? Requesters submit tasks, and attesters compete to complete them through a reverse auction, with the lowest bidder winning. This mechanism ensures competitive pricing of attestations.
What are its core advantages? (Ecosystem) Succinct has established partnerships with many major Web3 projects, solving the cold start problem by guaranteeing a large demand for network services from day one.
The Web3 narrative is undergoing a major shift, with zero-knowledge technology quickly emerging as a hot topic. Once a niche academic concept, it has now gained widespread attention from developers and the market, ranking in the top three in terms of industry attention, along with AI and DeFi. This surge in relevance is driven by a clear trend: the maturation of ZK-based applications and the strategic integration of ZK proofs into the core of blockchain infrastructure.
As the ZK ecosystem expands, the need to generate computationally intensive proofs reaches a critical inflection point. To meet this need, a new layer of specialized infrastructure is needed. The Succinct Prover Network was born: an Ethereum-based protocol that builds a decentralized marketplace for generating ZK. It uses a vApp architecture that combines high performance with verifiable security. At the heart of the system is the $PROVE token, which serves as an economic engine to drive this new digital goods market through payments, security, and incentives.
This article will provide a comprehensive in-depth look at the Succinct Prover Network’s architecture, $PROVE’s core functionality and token economics, and the market dynamics of its ecosystem.
It’s no secret that the launch of the Succinct Network mainnet and the first public trading of $PROVE tokens is just around the corner, and below we’ll break down what that entails and the value it will bring to stakeholders.
The architecture of Succinct Prover Network is an Ethereum-based vApp. This model aims to provide users with the high-performance experience of traditional web applications while retaining the security and trust guarantees of decentralized protocols.
Separation of execution and settlement
The core of the vApp architecture is the separation of execution and settlement, which is similar to the design pattern of Layer 2 sequencers.
This hybrid approach ensures user funds are always secured by the Ethereum contract and directly accessible, while market operations remain fast and efficient.
Key Components
The network consists of two main components:
Verifiable Database
To ensure the integrity of off-chain operations, the auction service is built on a verifiable database. This backend architecture allows anyone to independently verify all balance updates and proof fulfillment. It contains:
The $PROVE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token and is the economic lifeblood of the Succinct Prover Network. It is designed to have three main functions: facilitating payments, ensuring network security, and aligning the interests of all participants.
Core Practicality
The utility of this token is reflected in many aspects:
Token Supply and Issuance
$PROVE will have an initial supply of 1 billion, but there is no fixed cap as the protocol includes a mechanism for ongoing token issuance. The rate of new issuance is not fixed, but a parameter controlled by the network's decentralized governance system, allowing the community to dynamically adjust incentives as the network grows.
Pledge and entrustment
To ensure economic security, any user can stake $PROVE. The system supports two main methods:
When an attestation request is successfully executed, the fees paid by the requester and the tokens issued by the network will be distributed between the winning attestor, its delegators, and the protocol treasury. For example, a potential distribution scheme could be: the winning attestor receives most of the fees, the delegators receive a portion of the fees for providing security, and the protocol collects a small amount of network fees as treasury. Network issuance will be distributed proportionally to all stakers (including attestors and delegators).
Governance
$PROVE token holders are the ultimate governance of the protocol and have the power to vote on key network parameters. This includes setting network fees, adjusting staking requirements, and deciding the form of the auction mechanism.
Succinct Prover Network uses a carefully designed market structure to promote price discovery and assign proof generation tasks to the most efficient provers. The system is built to be flexible and can meet a wide range of user needs through different service models.
Auction Mechanism
The network uses real-time bidding to allocate requests. This auction mechanism enables efficient price discovery with minimal latency and is paid for using $PROVE tokens.
The entire auction process is handled by an off-chain auction service, but anyone can independently verify the results using zero-knowledge proofs that are periodically published on-chain.
User Experience
The process for requesting and executing a certification is designed to be simple and secure.
Minimum staking amount: 1,000 $PROVE (testnet; mainnet pending)
Service Model
The network offers flexibility to users through two different service models:
A successful cryptoeconomic system requires not only strong technology, but also a vibrant ecosystem of participants and a clear strategy to generate network effects. The $PROVE token is at the heart of an economic system designed to coordinate the actions of rational, independent participants in a thriving market.
Two-Sided Market
The network establishes a classic two-sided market, which is a common pattern in the DePIN field. In this case, the coordinated infrastructure is the computing hardware (GPU, FPGA, ASIC) required to generate ZK. The two parties are:
Ecosystem protection
One of the biggest challenges for emerging markets is the “cold start” problem: without demand, attesters will not join; without a reliable supply of attesters, requesters will not join. Succinct Labs solves this problem by focusing on ensuring market demand before the mainnet launch.
The project has established partnerships with many leading projects in the Web3 field, ensuring immediate and large demand from day one.
This move reduces the economic risk for provers and ensures that $PROVE tokens have instant transaction speeds from the beginning, supporting the entire economic model.
Ultimately, the Succinct Prover Network is based on a simple premise: the future of computation is verifiable. The $PROVE token is the key mechanism to achieve this future, transforming cryptographic proofs from a niche technology to a liquid digital commodity that is accessible to everyone.
Related reading: The King of ZKVM? Analysis of Succinct, which raised $55 million, and a tutorial on how to participate