Kaito announces that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now live

PANews
2025/07/22 14:27
PANews reported on July 22 that Kaito, an AI-driven Web3 data provider, announced on the X platform that Capital Launchpad is now online and users can register on Yaps. A FAQ page has been added and will be updated based on the feedback and questions received. The financing cycle on Capital Launchpad includes the pre-commitment stage, commitment stage, review stage, optimization stage, and FCFS stage. Currently, the platform only supports USDC on Base, and participants must undergo KYC/AML review, and users in some countries are excluded.

Earlier news revealed that Kaito will launch the Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad this week. The platform will allow users to participate in private token offerings and new project investments, using an allocation mechanism based on indicators such as social reputation and on-chain holdings to replace the traditional first-come, first-served model.

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
