Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run

PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies prepare to go public, Wall Street investment banks are also interested in keeping Bitcoin at a high level to create a favorable market atmosphere for upcoming IPOs. Today, this logic is gradually being fulfilled: many companies, including Circle, have submitted prospectuses, and new projects are queuing up for listing almost every week.

At the same time, the stock prices of many crypto-related listed companies rose sharply, further boosting market sentiment: MicroStrategy rose 47%, Coinbase rose 67%, Robinhood rose 180%, and Circle rose as much as 597%. Investors continued to make profits, and the market's attention and enthusiasm for participation in crypto-related IPOs were also rapidly increasing. This momentum is expected to extend the current bull market cycle of Bitcoin.