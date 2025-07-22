BNB Chain expands $100M incentive program with $25K TAG token buy from TaggerAI

As part of its upgraded $100 million incentive program, BNB Chain has acquired over 40 million TAG tokens from TaggerAI, building on earlier acquisitions of FAIR3 and BGSC.

BNB Chain (BNB) just announced that it had purchased over 40 million TAG tokens from TaggerAI for $25,000 as part of its upgraded $100 million incentive program.

This purchase marks a significant milestone in the evolution of BNB Chain’s incentive strategy. Last year, the Foundation piloted the program with the intention of fueling innovation and adoption across the BNB Chain network.

However, after three weeks and extensive feedback from the community and participating projects, it became clear that the existing model wasn’t generating the desired outcomes in traction or growth. In response, BNB Chain upgraded the $100M incentive program to feature direct token acquisition from projects with market caps above $1 million, daily trading volumes of at least $200,000, and active user engagement.

Token acquisitions are also extended to protocols with robust TVL metrics and those that meet the program’s security requirements.

TaggerAI, whose TAG tokens were just acquired, was launched in December last year, marking its entry into the BNB Chain ecosystem as a full-stack decentralized AI data solutions platform. It leverages blockchain to crowdsource, authenticate, and trade high-quality labeled datasets across industries using an open, permissionless workforce model.

The TAG token acquisition follows earlier purchases made under the revamped program, which include investments into FAIR3 and BGSC made just yesterday, as well as previous rounds involving SKYAI, AIOT, TST, Broccoli, and Mubarak.

