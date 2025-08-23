59,405,917 SHIB Disappear, Here’s What Kicked Them Away

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:54
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001319+2.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,854.44-1.68%
GET
GET$0.009976-0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-4.13%
Capverse
CAP$0.06588-2.51%
SphereX
HERE$0.00036+0.84%
  • 59.4 million SHIB get burned
  • SHIB price follows Bitcoin upward

Popular wallet tracker Shibburn has revealed that a substantial amount of Shiba Inu meme coins has been removed from the circulating supply recently. However, it did not help to drive the SHIB burn rate high.

Meanwhile, the SHIB meme coin has demonstrated huge price growth, surging by more than 11%.

You Might Also Like

59.4 million SHIB get burned

According to the aforementioned data source, over the past seven days, an impressive amount of meme coins has been transferred to anonymous wallets — 59,405,917 SHIB. The three largest SHIB chunks that have been burned over this period of time moved 27,062,451, 10,000,000 and again 10,000,000 meme coins.

However, the overall burn rate for the past week is not impressive since it has dropped by nearly 42%. Things stand better with the daily burn rate, which is 13.71% up. Despite the positive reading, the amount of coins transferred to unspendable wallets has been tiny so far — just 79,519 SHIB.

SHIB price follows Bitcoin upward

On Friday, the second-largest meme coin, SHIB, demonstrated a remarkable price surge, increasing by 11.52% in a single day. It printed several consecutive hourly candles, the largest of which drove it 4.85% up.

Ultimately, Shiba Inu reached a local high of $0.00001350, but then the asset rebounded, losing 3.68% of its value. By now, it has grown back, printing a 2.3% rise. SHIB is currently changing hands at $0.00001330.

On Friday, the SHIB price surged in tandem with the Bitcoin price trajectory, as BTC briefly reclaimed the $117,000 level. The growth was fueled by the statement of the Fed Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, saying that the Federal Reserve would bring interest rates down a little next month. On this news, Ethereum shot to a new all-time high for the first time since November 2021.

Source: https://u.today/59405917-shib-disappear-heres-what-kicked-them-away

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001112+1.36%
RWAX
APP$0.002668+2.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Share
Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004228+9.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000113+3.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0.01695+2.16%
Solana
SOL$203.06+4.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,887.52-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source