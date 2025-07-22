TD Cowen: Strategy premium is reasonable, Bitcoin holdings are expected to be close to 900,000 in 2027

PANews
2025/07/22 18:14
Big Red
TD$0.000001511-13.01%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2115+8.35%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block , TD Cowen said that the premium of Strategy ( MSTR ) is reasonable. After Strategy increased its holdings of 6,220 bitcoins last week, the number of bitcoins corresponding to each MSTR share increased by 20.8% from the beginning of the year. TD Cowen reiterated its $ 680 target price and expected the company to hold nearly 900,000 bitcoins by 2027. The report pointed out that Strategy continued to fund Bitcoin purchases by issuing new preferred shares " Stretch " , forming a capital flywheel effect. Analysts believe that the company continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin through low-cost financing, and the number of Bitcoins per share continues to increase. This "intrinsic" premium is expected to continue for a long time, or even expand further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011592-4.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:55
Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
Major
MAJOR$0.16156-4.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01659+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:44

Trending News

More

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

Crypto market diverges, ETH returns to $3,800, NFT sector drops over 3%