Blockchain game TOKYO BEAST announces the upcoming termination of service

PANews
2025/07/22 18:11
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the blockchain game project TOKYO BEAST will officially terminate its services at 08:00 (UTC) on August 24, 2025.

