47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas

Ukraine has presented an updated catalog of fintech companies, which contains data from a survey of 150 market participants.

Despite the fact that blockchain is still used by only 9% of respondents, 40% consider it a promising technology for the development of Ukrainian fintech.

The surveyed players see the greatest potential in artificial intelligence.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain segments are among the most promising areas for development. This was stated by 47% of respondents from fintech companies surveyed as part of the research conducted by the authors of the “Ukrainian Directory of Fintech Companies 2025”.

The publication contains the results of a survey of 150 industry participants and Ukrainian banks, as well as analytics from open sources — in particular, the NBU, the World Bank, the State Statistics Committee and the Ministry of Finance.

According to the survey, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies occupy only 3% of the total share of the local fintech industry.

At the same time, 40% of respondents mentioned blockchain as a promising technology for development in Ukraine. However, only 9% of market participants are currently implementing such solutions. This indicates a large space for growth potential, the analysts said.

In addition, the catalog notes a number of government initiatives, in particular, the adoption of a decree on the launch of a regulatory sandbox for startups in the field of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

The overwhelming majority — 90% of respondents — indicated AI as the most promising technology for the Ukrainian market.

According to the survey, several other areas have potential for development in Ukraine, namely payment solutions and digital wallets, open banking and API solutions.

Other popular technologies that companies are adopting include chatbots, cloud services, biometrics and robotic process automation. SWIFT services and similar systems for transferring funds, blockchain, internet of things, DeFi and NFT are used less frequently.

He also said that two large-scale projects are currently being worked on, which should become the foundation for the systemic development of AI in Ukraine. It is about the creation of the Ukrainian large language model and the development of a strategy for the development of artificial intelligence until 2030.

We would like to remind you that in June 2025, we reported that Ukraine started creating a national large language model.