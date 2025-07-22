Solana validator Somos Axolotl launches Web3-powered conservation in Mexico City

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 21:18
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9687+2.99%

A nonprofit organization called Somos Axolotl has launched a conservation effort that leverages the Solana community.

Crypto ecosystem has a long history of charitable and conservation aims. One such project, Solana (SOL) validator Somos Axolotl, has recently started a conservation initiative in Mexico City, aimed at protecting the endangered Axolotl.

Centered around the historic area of Xochimilco, the project combines public sculpture, conservation, and community outreach with the crypto community. Its goal is to restore the habitat for the iconic, but endangered, Axolotl amphibian in the Xochimilco canal system.

The project will also utilize its funds to promote regenerative agriculture among local residents and foster economic opportunities. Moreover, all the funds for the project will be generated from operating a Solana validator node.

Supporters among Solana holders can help the project by staking their SOL with the Somos Axolotl validators. They receive staking rewards, just as with any validator, while also contributing to Axolotl conservation. Notably, Somos Axolotl is currently the only non-profit validator on the Solana blockchain.

Solana Validators: A Great Opportunity for Non-Profits?

Interestingly, Solana validator nodes offer a unique opportunity for non-profit groups. Specifically, running validator nodes has high fixed costs of operation. However, once the node is set up, it is very scalable, meaning that it can service numerous stakers.

At the same time, revenues for a validator increase linearly with the amount of SOL staked with them. This means that a large validator can operate at high profit margins, while offering the same service as smaller ones.

For this reason, if a validator manages to attract users through a charitable or conservation initiative, it gains a competitive edge against for-profit validators. For this reason, it is possible that more and more non-profits will join the Solana ecosystem, helping secure its network and making it more decentralized.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011592-4.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:55
Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
Major
MAJOR$0.16156-4.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01659+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:44

Trending News

More

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

Crypto market diverges, ETH returns to $3,800, NFT sector drops over 3%