Several members of the U.S. Senate released a draft on market structure, focusing on the regulation of crypto assets

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , Tim Scott , Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Lummis , Hagerty and Moreno jointly released the much-anticipated market structure discussion draft. The draft, which was previously postponed due to House affairs, covers issues such as token classification, regulatory fragmentation, banking, information disclosure and illegal finance, and is further improved on the basis of the CLARITY Act and Lummis-Gillibrand proposal passed by the House of Representatives. Senators also publicly solicited opinions on 35 topics including SEC/CFTC regulatory authority, stablecoins, custody, investor protection, DeFi exemptions and "pig killing" scams.

