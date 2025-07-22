PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, the eighth largest bank in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, has reached a cooperation with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to provide digital currency services to its bank customers. In the early stage of the cooperation, PNC 's wealth and asset management customers can directly trade cryptocurrencies through their accounts without switching platforms. PNC also plans to explore the application of digital assets in areas such as corporate payments and fund management. PNC executives said that with the popularity of cryptocurrencies in payment scenarios, it is expected to support customers to settle in digital currencies in the future. In addition, PNC expects that stablecoin-related businesses will be led by industry alliances in the future, and banks will also actively participate.