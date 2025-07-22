PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers

PANews
2025/07/22 22:09
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05813-0,24%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, the eighth largest bank in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, has reached a cooperation with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to provide digital currency services to its bank customers. In the early stage of the cooperation, PNC 's wealth and asset management customers can directly trade cryptocurrencies through their accounts without switching platforms. PNC also plans to explore the application of digital assets in areas such as corporate payments and fund management. PNC executives said that with the popularity of cryptocurrencies in payment scenarios, it is expected to support customers to settle in digital currencies in the future. In addition, PNC expects that stablecoin-related businesses will be led by industry alliances in the future, and banks will also actively participate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006196-0,06%
LayerNet
NET$0,00011592-4,42%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:55
Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
Major
MAJOR$0,16156-4,08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01659+0,78%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:44

Trending News

More

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

Crypto market diverges, ETH returns to $3,800, NFT sector drops over 3%