CertiK releases Skynet stablecoin rating report: USDT, USDC, PYUSD, RLUSD lead the pack

PANews reported on July 22 that according to the Skynet Stablecoin Panorama Report for the First Half of 2025 released by Web3 security company CertiK, the total global stablecoin supply has exceeded US$250 billion, with a monthly settlement volume of US$1.4 trillion. USDT, USDC, PYUSD and RLUSD lead in security, market performance and compliance. The report pointed out that industry risks are shifting from contract vulnerabilities to centralized platform operational errors, and RWA-supported and yield-based stablecoins are developing rapidly, and are expected to account for 8%-10% of the market by the end of the year. The report emphasizes that transparent compliance and risk control will determine the long-term sustainability of the project.

