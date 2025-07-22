Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,477 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 75,296 ETH

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 1,477 BTC (about $176 million) today, of which ARK21Shares had an outflow of 665 BTC and currently holds 49,586 BTC . Nine Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 75,296 ETH (about $278 million), Fidelity had an inflow of 33,953 ETH and currently holds 629,202 ETH .

