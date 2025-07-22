In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 585 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $585 million, of which $158 million was for long orders and $427 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $112 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $183 million.

