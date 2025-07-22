George Botic Named Acting Chairman of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

PANews reported on July 22 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced that George R. Botic will serve as the acting chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ( PCAOB ) starting July 23 , 2025. The current chairman , Erica Y. Williams, resigned on July 22. Botic has been a member of the PCAOB board of directors since October 2023. He has served as director of the Registration and Inspection Division and has held several key positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.