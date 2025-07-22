US President Trump: Interest rates should be lowered by 3 percentage points, or even lower

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump talked about Powell: He will be out soon anyway. Trump also said: Powell keeps interest rates too high. The economy is strong. Interest rates should be reduced by 3 percentage points, or even lower, and interest rates should be maintained at 1%. Powell's policies are affecting the housing market.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson also said that the Fed should cut interest rates now. The Fed has seen a major "mission expansion", which has led to high government spending.