Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

2025/07/22 23:41
PANews reported on July 22 that Apple (AAPL.O) is expected to receive approval from the European Union's antitrust agency for its App Store fees and rules, which will help Apple avoid daily fines. A decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

