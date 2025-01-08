Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.8)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/8 Update:

Binance Futures launched $swarms $cookie $alch, and received a big negative line.

Economic data was released, US stocks plummeted, the crypto market followed suit, and AI Agents overall fell sharply

$cookie bucked the trend, outperforming the competition and even hitting a new high.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!