5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts

Blockchain adoption continues to grow, but fragmentation still makes it difficult for users and developers. Managing balances across different networks often leads to confusion, inefficiency, and higher transaction costs.

Mono Protocol aims to change this by offering a unified approach. Backed by $2 million in funding and supported by more than 5,000 whitelist participants, it is working to simplify how people interact with blockchain systems.

By creating seamless accounts that operate across chains, the protocol focuses on improving user experience and efficiency. With its beta launch approaching, early access is now available at $0.01 before presale stages.

Fostering a Thriving Community for Blockchain Innovation

Mono Protocol’s growing community of over 5,000 whitelist users is just the start. By creating a network that prioritizes collaboration, the project empowers developers, users, and early adopters to shape the future of blockchain interoperability.

Through active engagement on platforms like X and Telegram, Mono Protocol encourages feedback to refine its Beta launch. This community-driven approach ensures the platform evolves with real-world needs, offering governance opportunities and exclusive perks for early supporters.

Joining now means becoming part of a movement to make blockchain more inclusive and connected.

One Account for Every Chain

Mono Protocol is designed as a chain-abstraction system that brings fragmented balances into one unified account. Instead of juggling multiple wallets and tokens across blockchains, users can transact anywhere with a single balance.

This streamlined experience reduces confusion and enhances efficiency while ensuring transactions are executed instantly with MEV-resilient protection.

For early supporters, joining the whitelist is more than just early access. Participants help bootstrap the unified-balance network while gaining exposure to ecosystem growth. Benefits include governance participation, priority ecosystem access, and utility tied to fee tiers and service quality. These advantages scale as the network expands.

Interest is already building, with over 5,000 people securing their whitelist spots. The beta product launch is coming soon, and allocations are limited. Early access remains open at $0.01 before higher presale stages.

Simplifying Gas Costs & Fees With MONO

Gas costs and fee structures often create barriers to blockchain adoption. Mono Protocol introduces “universal gas” to simplify this process. Instead of maintaining multiple tokens for gas across networks, MONO is used to cover paymaster fees seamlessly. This removes a major layer of complexity that frustrates users today.

Beyond universal gas, MONO also supports quoting, routing, and Resource Lock fees. These features ensure that transactions are both predictable and reliable. By centralizing how fees are handled, Mono Protocol provides transparency in an area that is usually fragmented and inconsistent.

For developers, the benefits extend to cost predictability and faster development cycles. For users, the clarity of universal gas eliminates the need to constantly manage small balances across chains.

Together, these features align with the protocol’s broader mission of simplifying blockchain experiences and making Web3 more approachable for everyone.

Joining the Whitelist Made Easy

The project is now in its whitelist stage, offering early access to spots for the presale. The presale will kick off soon, with tokens priced initially at $0.01. Once all presale rounds are complete, the official listing will be announced through verified communication channels only.

The minimum investment is set at $10, designed to encourage wide participation while maintaining simplicity. This reflects the protocol’s core focus on accessibility and ease of use.

Shaping the Next Web3 Experience

Mono Protocol’s recent $2 million private round raise and strong whitelist support show how significant the demand is for solutions to blockchain fragmentation. By creating seamless accounts, introducing universal gas, and simplifying fees, the protocol addresses issues that have long hindered adoption.

The upcoming beta launch represents an important step in putting these solutions into practice. With more than 5,000 users already on the whitelist, early participation signals confidence in its direction. Access is still available at $0.01 before later presale stages.

As the project moves forward, its focus on simplicity may help set a new standard for blockchain usability.

