The post 6–12M Coins Keep Flowing Onto The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and… The post 6–12M Coins Keep Flowing Onto The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…

6–12M Coins Keep Flowing Onto The Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:41
Sidekick
K$0.1423-25.96%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.116674+0.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.00804-4.09%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2368+5.80%

Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.

To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.

Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and helping to shape the future of this revolutionary technology.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-lth-selling-pressure-builds-6-12m-coins-keep-flowing-onto-the-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Share
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923+2.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Share
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06357+5.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced