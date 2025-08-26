6.55 billion WLFI tokens have been transferred to the Lockbox contract, accounting for 6.55% of the total token supply

PANews reported on August 26th that according to Aiyi's monitoring, the WLFI team opened the lockbox contract at 03:57 this morning and received 6.55 billion WLFI tokens in just five and a half hours, representing 6.55% of the total token supply. Based on the current contract price, this amount of tokens is worth approximately $1.5 billion. Currently, two of the top 10 individual WLFI token holders (the top 1 and the top 8) have completed the transfer.
According to previous news, WLFI has started the token unlocking function, and 20% can be claimed starting from September 1st .
