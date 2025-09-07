$6 Billion Ripple’s XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News

Ripple & XRP: $6 billion transfers, ETF hype and record market activity

Ripple and XRP had a busy week marked by big on-chain movements, XRP ETF speculations and fresh activity on the ledger. This kept the third biggest cryptocurrency in the headlines as one of the most active assets in the market.

Key points:

  • A total of $6.08 billion in escrow unlocks with an epic $830 million released.
  • XRP ETF approval odds hit 94%, with seven filings pending an October deadline.
  • XRP futures hit $1 billion in record open interest.
  • Cryptocurrency spikes 44% to $6.57 billion in daily volume with the price at $2.84.

Ripple’s September escrow unlock was massive, with more than $6.08 billion worth of XRP moving across wallets. In a series of unlocks, 500 million XRP ($1.38 billion), 300 million XRP ($830 million) and 200 million XRP ($553 million) were shuffled on-chain. Ultimately, 700 million tokens were sent back to escrow, resulting in a net release of 300 million XRP, worth around $830 million at the beginning of the week.

In the meantime, XRP ETF speculation is back to center stage. Data from Polymarket puts the odds of approval at nearly 94%, and filings for seven different XRP-linked funds are now in the SEC’s pipeline. For Nate Geraci, an ETF veteran who predicted the launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, expectations for demand are too low as institutional traction is already visible on CME. Just in August, futures linked to XRP hit an unprecedented milestone, becoming the fastest contracts ever to cross $1 billion in open interest.

However, skeptics point out that major players like BlackRock and Fidelity have avoided the XRP market, focusing instead on Bitcoin, Ethereum and most recently Solana.

Market activity has supported the overall buzz around the altcoin. In early September, XRP’s daily volume surged 44% to $6.57 billion, briefly reversing its price direction before falling back below $3. Currently, the token is at $2.84, down 22% from July’s peak of $3.65.

Bitcoin: $100,000 crash warnings, $400 million ETF outflows and cycle top debate

Bitcoin’s week was filled with some serious drama. From the ominous warnings of a possible $100,000 slump to the recent data pointing to ETF products losing millions, it’s been a wild ride. And as for the analysts, they are divided on whether this latest correction is a sign of a cycle top for the main cryptocurrency or just another reset.

Key points:

  • Bloomberg analyst flags a potential $100,000 downside for BTC.
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs record $400 million in outflows in two days.
  • BTC price rejected at $113,000, currently trading lower.
  • Debate grows as experts argue if the correction means a cycle top.

The most alarming headline came from Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone, who suggested Bitcoin could lose as much as $100,000 if the market turns bearish. That call happened at the same time as the market rejected the $113,000 price point, which has now turned into a ceiling after a few failed attempts to break higher. After that, BTC dipped back down to the lower end of its current range, leaving investor sentiment a mixture of hope and uncertainty after the summer rally.

The ETF data didn’t help. In just two days, there were $400 million in net outflows from spot Bitcoin funds, which erased gains made earlier in August. The drain raised questions about whether institutional demand is already fading or if the outflows are just a pause before September’s macro events. Either way, the timing made the bearish stories that came up again this week seem more convincing.

But the outlook isn’t one-sided as a counterargument popped up, saying that a price correction doesn’t automatically mean a cycle top. Actually, history shows that these cycles often include sharp dips before going higher. Supporters of this view say that Bitcoin is still way above its July lows and that long-term on-chain metrics still look good.

Equities tied to Bitcoin treasuries also put pressure on the market. According to recent Bitwise data, companies with big BTC holdings are down 75% from their peak valuations. This shows that exposure to digital assets has been rough even for publicly traded firms. The slide makes it seem like institutional holders might still be having a hard time dealing with volatility, even though regulated products have launched.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Breakout patterns, “Sparktember” buzz and bearish crossroads

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) spent this week stuck in the same support zone, and the charts are showing a turning point that now may be only a few days away. The price was stable at around $0.0000123, with a floor at $0.00001159 and resistance just under $0.000013. The setup looks like a classic triangle that’s about to run out of space.

Key points: 

  • Only three days left before SHIB breaks out of its triangle.
  • SHIB community pushes the “Sparktember” narrative despite weak seasonality.
  • Volume and network transactions continue to drop.
  • Current price at $0.00001226, risk of sliding to $0.000010 if support fails.

The pattern is clear on the daily chart. SHIB has been stuck between rising lows and falling highs, with volume drying up as both buyers and sellers step aside. That leaves the token waiting for a trigger. If the floor at $0.00001159 cracks, SHIB could slip toward the $0.000010 level, undoing months of support. However, a break higher through $0.000013 could open up the opportunity for bulls to reach $0.00001698 and potentially even the $0.00002052 zone, which has previously capped off other price surges.

The community’s “Sparktember” theme maintained the mood despite a decline in network transactions and engagement on-chain. SHIB accounts on X promoted a calendar of slogans, all tied to the idea of a Q4 rebound.

The risk is that hype alone might not be enough. The technical pressure has been building, and the longer SHIB fails to clear the resistance, the greater the chance of a breakdown. Adding another zero to the SHIB price by dropping under $0.00001 would be a symbolic blow to sentiment, while a pivot higher could spark the first real move since midsummer.

For now, SHIB is still stuck at $0.0000123, but that won’t last much longer. The breakout direction will decide if September lives up to its nickname or turns into another failed setup.

Source: https://u.today/6-billion-ripples-xrp-transfers-and-etf-hype-bitcoin-btc-faces-100000-crash-debate-shiba-inu-shib

