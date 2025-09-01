$6 Target In Sight As Bulls Awaken, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Lead The Next Surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 04:20
NEAR
NEAR$2.4-1.43%
Waves
WAVES$1.1409-0.29%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013689-9.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.122-1.21%
XRP
XRP$2.7928-0.69%
BULLS
BULLS$318.01-31.06%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000978-0.60%

Ripple’s XRP has been gaining momentum again, and traders are watching closely as the token hovers above $3.50. Analysts believe a push toward $6 could be on the table, thanks to a breakout from a long consolidation phase. While that target is catching attention, another project is making waves. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in the middle of a presale that is already raising millions, and with its own ecosystem being built, it could be setting up for an 11,256% move to $0.2363.

XRP (XRP) Price Target Near $6

XRP has been a familiar name in the crypto market for years, but the price action has recently felt different. The coin has been consolidating for what seemed like forever, stuck in a zone that kept bulls waiting. That changed recently as XRP broke out of a descending triangle pattern, pushing above the $3.43 mark, its strongest zone since early 2018. Analysts like Ali Martinez have pointed to technical setups like the retest of $2.91 support zone as signs that the coin could move toward $6. These targets are speculative, but structural changes, regulatory clarity, and steady institutional interest support the growing optimism. At the time of writing, XRP trades around $3.03. Resistance remains in the $3.50 to $3.60 range, but sentiment is shifting. The possibility of a clean breakout gives investors reason to believe that XRP might finally be ready to reclaim a spot among the strongest movers.

XRP price chart showing a retest at $2.91 support zone | Source: Tradingview

The Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

While XRP’s recovery is exciting, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) shows signs of being the fresher opportunity. The presale is currently in stage 12 with tokens priced at $0.0021. According to the official Little Pepe site, the presale has raised over $22.8 million of its $25.4 million target. More than 14.4 billion tokens have already been sold, and stage 12 is 92% filled at the time of writing. Early investors who bought at stage 1 have already seen gains of 110%. For those entering stage 12, there is still a 42% upside before the token lists at $0.0030. That is not speculation pulled from thin air, as the presale has already moved from $0.0020 to $0.0021, locking in a 10% increase in just one stage.

What Sets LILPEPE Apart

Unlike meme tokens that rely only on hype, Little Pepe is building a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain that delivers ultra-fast and low-fee transactions. The project has been audited by Certik, scoring over 81 in security, and it is already listed on CoinMarketCap. These steps give it credibility that many other meme tokens lacked in their early days. Community energy is another factor. Little Pepe is running a 777k giveaway where 10 winners can receive $77,000 worth of tokens each. The buzz has been undeniable. In fact, LILPEPE recently hit a search volume peak of 100 on ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend reports between June and August, topping Dogecoin, PEPE, and SHIB. That kind of attention is rare for a presale token and suggests people are actively looking at it as the next big meme coin to own.

Conclusion

Ripple’s XRP looks poised for a run with the $6 target in sight. The recent breakout over $3.50 has given bulls something to cheer for, and the possibility of further upside is very real. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is proving it might be the coin that leads the next surge. With presale gains already rewarding early investors by 110% and stage 12 still offering a 42% potential upside, the window for entry is closing fast. Its search trend dominance, Certik audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and the 777k giveaway all point to a project that combines fun with strong foundations. For those watching the market closely, the choice seems clear. XRP may push toward $6, but Little Pepe could deliver an 11,256% breakout to $0.2363. The presale is still live; this could be the best time to explore it before it launches on major exchanges.

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/ripple-xrp-price-prediction-6-target-in-sight-as-bulls-awaken-but-little-pepe-lilpepe-might-lead-the-next-surge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction. In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05535+20.77%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003463+0.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:34
Share
Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI’s Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe’s Law, a network’s value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-revealed-whales-are-selling-this-altcoin-but-short-term-investors-are-accumulating/
Bitcoin
BTC$108,899.94+0.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013689-9.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10135-1.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:38
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1292+2.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002778-1.97%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006866-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play