How GameSquare is monetizing a $38m Ether treasury with NFTs

While most firms treat NFTs as marketing gimmicks, GameSquare is flipping the script, deploying them as financial instruments. Its new $10 million yield program transforms Ethereum-based digital assets into revenue generators, marking a risky but innovative leap in corporate crypto strategy.
On July 21, GameSquare announced the expansion of its crypto treasury program to $250 million, including a dedicated $10 million allocation toward a novel NFT yield strategy. The move follows a $30 million purchase of Ether (ETH), bringing its total holdings to over 10,000 tokens.
Rather than holding these assets passively, the company plans to actively deploy them across Ethereum-native DeFi protocols, using NFTs not as collectibles but as yield-bearing instruments. The strategy is backed by risk management infrastructure developed in partnership with Swiss crypto firm Dialectic.
The announcement positions GameSquare among a rare breed of public companies experimenting with NFTs as functional components of corporate finance. It reflects a broader evolution in digital asset strategy, moving away from speculative balance sheet positioning toward operational capital deployment.
GameSquare’s decision to focus its digital asset strategy on Ethereum signals a fundamental shift in how the company views the role of capital within a modern media business.
Ethereum’s capacity to be programmed, staked, lent, or locked in smart contracts is being used as the backbone of a treasury system that does more than just store value. With $35 million already deployed into ETH and another $215 million authorized, GameSquare is treating its crypto holdings not as hedges, but as financial infrastructure.
The NFT angle reveals GameSquare’s deeper play. Rather than chasing hype-driven collectibles, the company is strategically acquiring Ethereum-native digital assets that align with its gaming and media roots. By locking NFTs into DeFi protocols, GameSquare can mint yield-bearing stablecoins while retaining ownership of the underlying assets.
According to the press release, GameSquare has established a dedicated crypto investment committee reporting directly to its board, with strict controls to prevent conflicts of interest.