21Shares Submits S-1 Documents Related to ONDO ETF to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Blcok, 21Shares has submitted an application to launch an ETF that tracks the native token ONDO of the RWA platform Ondo Finance. According to a report from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company submitted an S-1 registration statement on Tuesday.

Ondo Finance was founded in 2021 by former Goldman Sachs employees Nathan Allman and Pinku Suran, and focuses on the tokenization of real-world assets such as U.S. Treasuries and money market funds. The platform is associated with the World Liberty Financial DeFi project associated with President Trump, which has purchased approximately $500,000 worth of ONDO tokens for its multi-asset reserve.