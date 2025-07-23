Six ETF issuers submit amendments to cryptocurrency ETF physical redemption, sending a "positive signal" to the US SEC

PANews
2025/07/23 07:55
SIX
SIX$0.02117+1.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2144+9.72%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 21Shares, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy, VanEck and WisdomTree all submitted revised proposals to the US SEC on Tuesday, requesting that their spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, as well as future cryptocurrency ETFs, adopt a physical subscription and redemption mechanism. Analysts believe that this move shows that the SEC's approval attitude towards cryptocurrency ETFs is turning positive.

“More positive signals, indicating that the U.S. SEC is taking positive steps and is likely working on details,” said James Seyffart, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg. Seyffart added that the mechanism only applies to “authorized participants” such as large Wall Street institutions and market makers — not retail traders — who can redeem their ETF shares for underlying assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005321-15.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0.07514-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.