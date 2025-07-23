Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Data Exchange, which was introduced by Jinshi, on July 21, Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA". More than ten financial institutions including Cathay Haitong Securities, CITIC Construction Investment Securities, CICC, Orient Securities, Ping An Securities, Huaxin Securities, Shanxi Securities, Zheshang Securities, Tianfeng Asset Management, Huatai Asset Management, and Debang Asset Management attended the seminar to discuss key topics such as data value, RWA and RDA. Shanghai Data Exchange proposed the new RDA paradigm for the first time, emphasizing the anchoring of real-number integrated physical assets, and the role of data in authenticity verification and value enhancement of other physical assets. On the one hand, RDA can help accelerate the process of marketization and value of data elements, and on the other hand, it can promote the coordinated development of data elements and other elements, improve the docking efficiency of physical assets and capital, promote the development of new quality productivity, and promote the implementation of the deep integration system of the real economy and the digital economy.