South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase

PANews
2025/07/23 09:33
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1216-0.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002081+4.99%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.23713-5.57%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Korea Herald, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea recently issued verbal guidance to domestic asset management companies, requiring them not to expand the proportion of Coinbase, Strategy and other crypto companies' stocks in ETFs. The regulator reiterated that the "Emergency Measures for Virtual Currency" promulgated in 2017 is still valid. The administrative guidance clearly prohibits formal financial institutions from holding, purchasing virtual assets, obtaining related collateral and making equity investments.

Data shows that many products listed in South Korea currently hold more than 10% of their virtual asset-related targets. Among them, the "ACE US Stock Best-selling ETF" operated by Korea Investment Trust holds 14.59% of Coinbase. The Financial Supervisory Service's guidance is aimed at controlling the risk exposure of traditional financial products to virtual assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005321-15.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0.07514-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.