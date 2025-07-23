WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, WLFI associated address 0x77a...F94F6 spent a total of 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes. So far, the total amount of ETH purchased by the three WLFIs in the past six days has increased to 10,013.54 (about 35.98 million US dollars), with an average price of 3,593 US dollars.

