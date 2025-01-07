Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.7)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/7 Update:

AI meme continues to rise, and fast pass disks are frequently released

$Hyper, $hterm ai16z cooperation projects have obvious rising effects

$GREMLINAI AI Agent Concept

$Irasutoy Weird Art

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!