A whale is suspected of selling 300 WBTC in the early morning, and has sold a total of 1,000 BTC in the past 4 days

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the address that built a position of 1,074 WBTC at an average price of $10,708 four years ago" was suspected to have sold 300 WBTC (worth $35.62 million) 9 hours ago. In the past 4 days, a total of 1,000 BTC (total value of $118 million) has been sold at an average price of $118,011, with a profit of $107 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.