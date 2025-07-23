a16z Crypto adds to Story ecosystem, leads $15 million investment in decentralized data layer Poseidon to solve AI data bottleneck

Poseidon, a decentralized AI data infrastructure project incubated by the on-chain IP protocol Story, announced today that it has completed a $15 million seed round of financing, led by a16z crypto. This round of funds will be used to accelerate the construction of a full-stack data infrastructure layer for robots, multimodal models, and next-generation physical AI to solve the most critical but overlooked bottleneck in the current development of AI: high-quality, IP-secure, and traceable data acquisition.

“Today, as models and computing power are gradually becoming commoditized, the real competitive barrier is data.”

—Sandeep Chinchali, Chief AI Officer at Story and Chief Scientist at Poseidon

Poseidon's mission is to extend the programmable IP layer built by Story to real-world data and AI training scenarios. Story aims to create an underlying protocol that supports programmable ownership, licensing and attribution of creative and AI assets, while Poseidon further uses these capabilities to support the data circulation and compliant use of AI.

AI moves from digital to physical, exacerbating data bottlenecks

In the past two years, AI has made significant breakthroughs in the fields of text and images. However, as AI extends to physical world scenarios such as robots, autonomous driving, and smart devices, the demand for real-world data has risen sharply.

However, the existing data collection model faces three major structural problems:

Long-tail data is scarce: high-value data (such as POV videos, 3D simulations, and edge sensors) is expensive to collect and has scattered sources. Licensing and compliance risks: Traditional data chains are complex, copyrights are unclear, and enterprises find it difficult to access them safely. Lack of incentive mechanism: Data contributors lack ownership protection and profit distribution, and lack the willingness to participate

As Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said: "No matter how much content there is on the Internet, it cannot simulate the intuitive judgment people make when they pick up a coffee cup." The next generation of AI models need to not only "understand the world", but also "understand and act in the world."

Poseidon: A data operating system for AI

To address the above challenges, Poseidon provides a full-process operating system covering collection, labeling, licensing, circulation, traceability and incentives, transforming data from a "resource" into an "asset" with real legal effect and economic incentive mechanisms.

"With Story's programmable IP layer and immutable IP registry, we ensure that every dataset is IP-licensed, traceable, and enforceable," said SY Lee, Story CEO and co-founder and Poseidon President. "Combined with our integrated licensing module, teams can seamlessly license, monetize, and use data without worrying about legal risks. This is not just about infrastructure, it's about enabling AI systems that can be deployed in the real world."

Poseidon is a data operating system built for the AI training process. From collection to labeling, from licensing to circulation, every link has native IP tracking and programmable incentive capabilities. Its core capabilities include:

Full-stack data pipeline: supports standardized collection and cleaning of multi-source data (POV video, sensors, voice, synthetic simulation)

On-chain IP registration and traceability: All data is registered on Story Protocol in the form of IP assets to ensure clear provenance and legal authorization

Incentive and licensing module: Contributors, annotators, and synthetic models can obtain revenue distribution through smart contracts to achieve sustainable growth of the data network

Composable data market: developers can filter, call, and integrate data by license, automatically trigger licensing and profit sharing, and reduce copyright risks

Poseidon provides a truly compliant, composable, and sustainable data network for AI model training, becoming an important infrastructure for AI to move from model-driven to data-driven.

Building the Data Economy Foundation for the AI Era

“AI foundational models have exhausted the most readily available training data. Poseidon’s decentralized data layer is attempting to build a new economic foundation for the internet, rewarding creators and data providers who provide diverse inputs to the next generation of intelligent systems. We are excited to support Poseidon in solving one of the most critical bottlenecks in AI development.”

—Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner of a16z crypto

Poseidon has already reached cooperation with several leading AI companies and will use this round of financing to expand its technology stack, including SDK toolkits, data contributor workbench, and licensing and profit sharing management modules. The early access channel will be opened this summer, and registration will be launched for AI developers and data contributors.

About Poseidon

Poseidon is a decentralized full-stack data layer tailored for the AI training process. Incubated by the Story Protocol team, it aims to connect high-quality data supply with AI model requirements. The platform supports the full-link process from data contribution, authorization and licensing to verification and integration, ensuring data security, compliance and economic incentives.

Visit the official website to learn more: www.poseidonai.io