Lotte Card applies for trademark rights related to Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Yonhap News Agency, Lotte Card has applied for a total of 36 trademark rights related to the Korean won stablecoin. Lotte Card explained that in addition to applying for trademark rights around "token symbols", it also simultaneously registered "brand name trademark rights" mainly expressed in Korean. The Korean Intellectual Property Information Retrieval System shows that Lotte Card has applied for 12 brand name trademarks such as "WONBIT", "KTOKEN", and "LOCAMONEY", as well as 24 token symbol trademarks such as "WONBIT", "KTOKEN", and "LOCAMONEY".

