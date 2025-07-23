DogeOS proposes to enable ZKP native verification capabilities on the Dogecoin network by introducing new opcodes

PANews
2025/07/23 14:02
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, Dogecoin's ecological application development layer DogeOS officially submitted a technical proposal to Dogecoin Core, intending to implement zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) native verification function through a new opcode (OP_CHECKZKP). The upgrade will support off-chain applications such as Rollup and smart contracts, while maintaining the lightweight and high-speed characteristics of the main chain. The proposal adopts a modular design, and the first version supports Groth16 proof verification, and old version nodes can be compatible. To avoid performance risks, it is initially set that only one zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) can be used for each script and only five zero-knowledge proofs can be used for each block. DogeOS simultaneously develops a zk virtual machine compatible with EVM, allowing Ethereum native applications to run directly on Dogecoin infrastructure.

