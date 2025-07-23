Goldman Sachs: It is expected that the Trump administration will raise the basic tariff rate to 15%

PANews
2025/07/23 13:45
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.454-0.41%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, David Mericle, chief economist of Goldman Sachs in the United States, expects that the basic "reciprocal" tariff rate in the United States will increase from 10% to 15%, of which copper and key mineral tariffs will reach 50% - this move may increase inflationary pressure and curb economic growth. To reflect the new tariff assumptions and incorporate "initial observations" on the impact of import tariffs, Goldman Sachs has simultaneously adjusted its forecasts for US inflation and GDP growth. Goldman Sachs lowered its core inflation forecast from 3.4% to 3.3% in 2025, raised its forecast from 2.6% to 2.7% in 2026, and raised its forecast from 2.0% to 2.4% in 2027. Mericle said that tariffs are expected to push up core prices by 1.7% cumulatively within 2-3 years. He added that tariffs will reduce GDP growth by 1 percentage point this year, 0.4 percentage points in 2026, and 0.3 percentage points in 2027. Goldman Sachs accordingly lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 1%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005321-15.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0.07514-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.