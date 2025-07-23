Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refutes reports of his resignation

PANews July 23 news, according to Jinshi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the media this afternoon (July 23) that the Japanese media reports that he would resign "have no factual basis". Shigeru Ishiba said that he had just finished a meeting with Liberal Democratic Party's top adviser Taro Aso, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, "no resignation was discussed". Media reports that he intends to resign are completely untrue. Shigeru Ishiba once again stated that he will stay in office and continue to govern. Justin Low, an analyst at US financial media, commented that Shigeru Ishiba has not yet officially admitted defeat, but at present, his fate is a foregone conclusion. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan will hold a party meeting on July 31, and it can be foreseen that this will be the last straw for Shigeru Ishiba. The sentiment in Japan's asset markets is clearly mixed, with stocks rising, bonds selling, and the yen fluctuating up and down, trying to balance the impact of trade news and political uncertainty.