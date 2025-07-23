Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refutes reports of his resignation

PANews
2025/07/23 14:48

PANews July 23 news, according to Jinshi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the media this afternoon (July 23) that the Japanese media reports that he would resign "have no factual basis". Shigeru Ishiba said that he had just finished a meeting with Liberal Democratic Party's top adviser Taro Aso, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, "no resignation was discussed". Media reports that he intends to resign are completely untrue. Shigeru Ishiba once again stated that he will stay in office and continue to govern. Justin Low, an analyst at US financial media, commented that Shigeru Ishiba has not yet officially admitted defeat, but at present, his fate is a foregone conclusion. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan will hold a party meeting on July 31, and it can be foreseen that this will be the last straw for Shigeru Ishiba. The sentiment in Japan's asset markets is clearly mixed, with stocks rising, bonds selling, and the yen fluctuating up and down, trying to balance the impact of trade news and political uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0,00000005321-15,10%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0,07514-2,16%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.