Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increased its holdings by 3.06 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 28.89 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 23 that according to TheNewswire, Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) recently purchased another 3.06 bitcoins for a transaction amount of 500,000 Canadian dollars, with funds coming from the company's existing cash reserves. As of July 22, 2025, the company's total bitcoin holdings increased to 28.89, equivalent to 2.889 billion satoshis. Based on the company's 206 million outstanding shares, the number of bitcoins held per share increased to 14.01 satoshis, an increase of more than 8.49 times from 1.65 satoshis per share on June 26, an increase of 750%. The company's cumulative investment in Bitcoin has reached 4.5 million Canadian dollars, with an average holding cost of 155,800 Canadian dollars per coin.

In addition, Planet Ventures Inc will raise up to $5 million Canadian dollars through convertible bonds to purchase more Bitcoin.