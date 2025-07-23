Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , Fartcoin ( FARTCOIN ), a meme coin of Solana ecosystem, has now become one of the top ten tokens in terms of open interest in cryptocurrency derivatives. Data shows that the nominal open interest of Fartcoin -related futures has exceeded US$ 1 billion, surpassing mainstream currencies such as Litecoin, LINK , and AVAX . It is worth noting that Fartcoin 's open interest has reached 65% of its market value, while its market value ranks 83rd in the world. This abnormally high open interest is considered a signal of overheated market speculation. Similar phenomena are also reflected in other small-cap currencies, which may lead to large-scale investor liquidation risks.

