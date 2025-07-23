Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital to support its Bitcoin funding strategy. The ATM -style financing tool allows Hilbert Group to flexibly withdraw funds in the next 36 months to purchase more Bitcoin.

