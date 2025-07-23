Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction of its Bitcoin reserves. The first $10.5 million has been delivered, and all funds will be invested in Bitcoin purchases. The company plans to hold 1,000 Bitcoins by 2026 and 6,000 by 2027, and aims to hold 1% of the world's Bitcoin in the long term.

