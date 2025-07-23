Alibaba Cloud Bailian has launched Qwen3-Coder, the price is only 1/3 of Claude 4

PANews reported on July 23 that the latest AI programming model Qwen3-CoderAPI has been launched on Alibaba Cloud Bailian, with the minimum input and output prices of 4 yuan and 16 yuan per million tokens respectively, and the average price is 1/3 of Claude4. At the same time, Alibaba Cloud Bailian also launched a limited-time discount of up to 50% off, and the price of 128K-1M long context enjoys a 50% discount.

