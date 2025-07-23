U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee plans to release market structure discussion draft in early September

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, which is responsible for supervising the CFTC and participating in market structure legislation, plans to release its discussion draft in early September. It is reported that the draft will focus on the CFTC's regulatory functions in the field of digital commodities and strive to achieve bipartisan cooperation. It is expected that multiple parties, including senior members of the Democratic Party, will participate in the drafting.

Yesterday, the Senate Banking Committee released a draft for the SEC's regulatory structure , and the two bills are expected to be merged in the future.